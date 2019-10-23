Mercy Didn’t Sign Any Ambassador Deal With Moet, Nigerian Lady Reveals

by Olayemi Oladotun

An unidentified Nigerian lady has revealed that the ambassadorial deal which Mercy claimed to have bagged with “Moet” is a scam.

Cubanna Priest, MErcy and Moët & Chandon company
Cubana Priest, Mercy and Moët & Chandon company

She also shared screenshots of her chat with the representatives of the company who claimed the company does not have any ambassador programs open at the moment.

Also Read: Mercy Bags Second Endorsement Deal With Moet And Chandon

According to the lady, Cubana Chief Priest is a distributor of Moet Hennessy, and Mercy is hiding under the guise of Cubana’s relationship with the company, to pose as a brand ambassador.

Recall that the BBNaija 2019 winner, Mercy took to social media to announce herself as the newest brand ambassador of Moet Hennessey.

See the screenshot below:

Moet
Unidentified lady’s conversation with Moet’s rep
Mercy
Unidentified lady’s post

 

