Mercy Eke Bags Another Endorsement With The Taxi

by Valerie Oke
BBNaija's Mercy
Mercy Eke, Big Brother Naija ‘Pepper Dem Gang’ winner has signed yet another endorsement deal.

Since Mercy won the popular TV reality show, it’s been from one endorsement deal to another.

The BBNaija star shared some photos via her Twitter handle on Thursday evening of her latest deal with Mr Taxi.

Our dear Mercy Lambo is definitely securing the bag and it doesn’t look like she’s stopping anytime soon.

You go, girl!!!

