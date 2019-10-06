Mercy Emerges Winner Of 2019 BBNaija Show

by Temitope Alabi
Mercy
Big Brother Naija housemate, Mercy

The 2019 BBNaija show has finally come to an end and has seen Mercy emerging winner of this year’s edition.

Mercy made it to the final and has just been crowned the winner for this year’s show.

She was up against Mike for the winner of this year’s edition.

Read Also: BBNaija 2019 Finale – Ike Spotted With Flower Bouquet For Mercy (Photo)

Just a few days ago, a couple of celebrities, including MC Galaxy took to the streets to campaign for Mercy to win this year’s edition

Big congratulations to Mercy.

Tags from the story
#BBNaija, mercy, Mike
0

You may also like

HOT PHOTO: Popular Model/Actor Shows Off Hot Body

Toke Makinwa Signs Endorsement Deal With Cosmetic Company

Biafra: Nollywood actor, Francis Odega declares support for Nnamdi Kanu

Gifty Wants You To See Her Bum In These New Photos

Funeral Arrangement For Classic FM’s OAP Released

Minnie Mouse gets her star, a few decades after Mickey

Ibinabo Fibresima Slams Shan George For Abusing Ned Nwoko

Singer K. Michelle shares twerk compilation tribute of her fake booty ahead of removal surgery in January (Video)

Paul Okoye Continues His Attack On Blackface

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *