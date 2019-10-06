Mercy Emerges Winner Of 2019 BBNaija Show

The 2019 BBNaija show has finally come to an end and has seen Mercy emerging winner of this year’s edition.

Mercy made it to the final and has just been crowned the winner for this year’s show.

She was up against Mike for the winner of this year’s edition.

Just a few days ago, a couple of celebrities, including MC Galaxy took to the streets to campaign for Mercy to win this year’s edition

Big congratulations to Mercy.