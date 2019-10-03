Mercy Exposes Nipples While Adjusting Her Cloth (Video)

Big Brother Naija housemate, Mercy Eke accidentally exposed her nipples while adjusting her jumpsuit on Wednesday.

The curvy video vixen is the only woman in the Big Brother Naija house.

Information Nigeria recalls her close pal, Diane was evicted after she lost to Omashola in a game of chance on Monday while her love interest, Ike bowed out of the show on Sunday for polling the least votes.

Mercy has been seen doing everything she can not to feel their absence.

Watch the video below: