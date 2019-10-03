Mercy Finally Reveals The Nigerian Celebrity Handling Her Instagram Page (Video)

Big Brother Naija housemate, Mercy has revealed that popular singer, MC Galaxy is the one handling her social media accounts while she is in the house.

The curvy video vixen made this known during her diary session with Biggie.

Mercy also said that she really liked Tacha and she was one of the housemates she wanted to see at the finals.

Information Nigeria recalls Bobrisky stopped supporting Mercy after he reached out to her management on how to vote for her when the entire housemates were put up for eviction.

Although, the Nigerian transgender revealed that the person handling her page gave her the directions on how to vote, it was not done in a cordial manner.

Bobrisky was also upset after the management of Mercy’s page unfollowed her on Instagram without even appreciating her time and efforts.

The contriversial celebrity later got to find out that the handler of the page is affiliated to MC Galaxy.

Sadly, the two celebrities have had their bitter clashes in the past.

Watch the video below: