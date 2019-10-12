Mercy Johnson Signs Endorsement Deal With Hollandia

Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson has bagged a major endorsement deal.

The mom of three is the newest ambassador for Hollandia and has since taken to her IG page to share the exciting news.

Read Also: Mercy Johnson Is A Witch, She Attacked Me Physically And Spiritually — Actress Angela Okorie

“Finally, I am proud and excited to announce that I have joined the Hollandia Evap family as brand ambassador.

As a woman, wife and mother, Hollandia Evap stands for the best nutritional benefits, convenience and value for money.

I am excited to be a part of the Hollandia Evap family and I cannot wait to show you guys what we have been up to.

Big congratulations to her.