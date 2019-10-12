Mercy Johnson Signs Endorsement Deal With Hollandia

by Temitope Alabi
Mercy Johnson
Mercy Johnson

Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson has bagged a major endorsement deal.

The mom of three is the newest ambassador for Hollandia and has since taken to her IG page to share the exciting news.

Read Also: Mercy Johnson Is A Witch, She Attacked Me Physically And Spiritually — Actress Angela Okorie

“Finally, I am proud and excited to announce that I have joined the Hollandia Evap family as brand ambassador.

As a woman, wife and mother, Hollandia Evap stands for the best nutritional benefits, convenience and value for money.

I am excited to be a part of the Hollandia Evap family and I cannot wait to show you guys what we have been up to.

Big congratulations to her.

Tags from the story
Hollandia, Mercy Johnson
0

You may also like

Watch Moment Asa Reveals The Age She Lost Her Virginity

Mayorkun slams cross-dresser who attacked his father on Instagram

Port Harcourt Alleged Serial Killer Enjoys A Bowl Of Rice During Police Parade (Photo)

4 Things That Shocked Us In The Month of March

Tonto Dikeh having second thoughts on celibacy because of Cold weather

Ini Edo Warns Unsuspecting Fans To Be Wary, ‘I’m No More On Facebook’ She Says

Girl Exposed By The Man She Slept With Night After|Photos

The home stretch begins

VIDEO: Husband beats man who went to Burnaboy’s concert with his wife, last night, in Lagos

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *