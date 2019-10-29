Mercy Seals Multi-Million Naira Endorsement Deal With Royal Hair (Photo)

Big Brother Naija season 4 ‘Pepper Dem’ winner, Mercy Eke is on a winning streak as just bagged a multi-million naira endorsement deal with the largest hair brand in Africa, Royal hairs.

The curvy video vixen broke the good news on her Instagram page with the words,

“Another bag 💰 🙏🙏

I have a new family fam 😍 Thank you @royalhairs, I’m so glad I’d be working with this amazing brand 💃”

See the full post below: