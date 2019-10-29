Mercy Seals Multi-Million Naira Endorsement Deal With Royal Hair (Photo)

by Amaka Odozi

Big Brother Naija season 4 ‘Pepper Dem’ winner, Mercy Eke is on a winning streak as just bagged a multi-million naira endorsement deal with the largest hair brand in Africa, Royal hairs.

Mercy signs endorsement deal with Royal Hairs
Mercy signs endorsement deal with Royal Hairs

The curvy video vixen broke the good news on her Instagram page with the words,

“Another bag 💰 🙏🙏
I have a new family fam 😍 Thank you @royalhairs, I’m so glad I’d be working with this amazing brand 💃”

Read Also: Your Favourite BBNaija Housemates And Celebrity Photographers At LFW 2019 Captured Through The Lens Of The Camon 12 Pro

See the full post below:

 

Tags from the story
Mercy Eke, Royal Hair
0

You may also like

Nigerian Lady Narrates How She Built Her 5-Bedroom Mansion In Lagos With Just N5,000 (Photos)

Lagos Kidnapper arrested in Portharcourt

Explosions: Death toll rises to seven, 132 injured

President Buhari jets out to the United States

Taking half salary was President Buhari’s idea – Yemi Osinbajo

NJC Fires Appeal Court Justice, Enugu CJ

President Buhari is very sick – Perry Brimah

WEIRD: Stunned Parents Pull Feather Out Of Baby’s Neck, Thought It Was A Pimple (Photo)

9-Year-Old Talented Designer, Nelson Ashinze To Get FG Support

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *