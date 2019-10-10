Mercy Shows Appreciation To Cubana Priest, Rita Dominic, Others For Their Support

Mercy Eke, the winner of the 2019 edition of BBNaija, has taken to his Instagram page to drop an appreciative message to Rita Dominic, Cubana Priest and other celebrities for their supports while in the house.

The reality TV star shared that although the list of people she needs to appreciate is a long one hence she has been very careful so as not miss anybody out.

Making this list has been a difficult one because I’ve been trying not to miss out anyone. . . The love I received and have been receiving from Nigerian entertainers is just too much. . . I heard of how these amazing entertainers, influencers and business people supported me financially, fought for me, posted me, tweeted about me and showed me love in general. You all are a part of this success and I can’t thank you enough 🙌 . . I feel so loved and there are so many handles to tag, so I decided to make a video and also do tags. @judithogbara @iluvmilyf @adinmasomadina @justcynthia_o @dillishmathews @stevechuks_ @nkechiblessingsunday @isaac.chinwe Casamimosa Hotels Owerri (Darlington foundation) @officialgrand_de_luxe @elvis_ehara @cuebar_owerri & @playowerri @amanzeakonde26 @therayztv @amarachiigidimbah @ladygolfer001 @powedeawujo @queen__aanu @tundeednut @andriasworld @dave_hypeman thank you 🙏🙏❤️❤️ . . To everyone who supported anonymously, thank you 🙏 . . To my irreplaceable sister @sweeryeke, you know we are in this together, God bless you for me🙏 . . To all my friends, you know I have love for you all. ❤️ . . To my dearest Fanmily, you guys are the realest MVPs and I promise never to disappoint you 🙏 . . I wish I can mention every single person, please forgive me and know that you are truly appreciated 🙏 . . I know God loves me, but I never knew it was this much. . . Thank you so much for supporting me 😢🙏❤️

