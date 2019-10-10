Mercy Shows Appreciation To Cubana Priest, Rita Dominic, Others For Their Support

Mercy Eke, the winner of the 2019 edition of BBNaija, has taken to his Instagram page to drop an appreciative message to Rita Dominic, Cubana Priest and other celebrities for their supports while in the house.

Read Also: BBNaija: No Love Interest Between Esther And I; Frodd (Video)

The reality TV star shared that although the list of people she needs to appreciate is a long one hence she has been very careful so as not miss anybody out.

What she wrote below: