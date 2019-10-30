Mercy Shows Off Interior Of Her New House (VIDEO)

2019 Big Brother Nigeria winner, Mercy Eke, popularly known as ‘Mercy Lambo’ has taken to her Instagram page to flaunt the interior of her new acquired 4- bedroom duplex.

The reality TV star accompanied the video with a caption which says, if anyone told her that she would be a house owner this year, she might not have believed.

She wrote:

I got them keys, keys, keys 🎶 🔑 🏠

If anyone had told me that I’d be a house owner this year, I might not have believed.

God is indeed faithful 🙏💃 •

Watch the video below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B4NbPitFe2I/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link