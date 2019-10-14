Mercy Speaks On Giving N1m To Each Of Her Favourite Housemates

Following unconfirmed reports that say that winner of 2019 BBNaija, Mercy, intends to give each of her favourite housemates N1m from her prized money, the reality TV star has debunked such report.

Speaking during an interview while on her media tour, she said she has no plan to share her N3o million with any of her ex-housemates.

Read Also: Pay Attention To The Winner’, Mercy Says As She Steps Out Looking All Sweet

When quizzed if she would not intend to toe the line of 2010 winner, Uti Nwachukwu, who claimed to give $5000 to each of the top three contestants out of the last five, she said: “No way, it’s winner takes all.”