Mercy Speaks On Giving N1m To Each Of Her Favourite Housemates

by Eyitemi
2019 BBNaija winner, Mercy Eke
2019 BBNaija winner, Mercy Eke

Following unconfirmed reports that say that winner of 2019 BBNaija, Mercy, intends to give each of her favourite housemates N1m from her prized money, the reality TV star has debunked such report.

Speaking during an interview while on her media tour, she said she has no plan to share her N3o million with any of her ex-housemates.

Read Also: Pay Attention To The Winner’, Mercy Says As She Steps Out Looking All Sweet

When quizzed if she would not intend to toe the line of 2010 winner, Uti Nwachukwu, who claimed to give $5000 to each of the top three contestants out of the last five, she said: “No way, it’s winner takes all.”

Tags from the story
#BBNaija, mercy, Uti Nwachukwu
0

You may also like

Nollywood actor, Harry Anyanwu Visited In The Hospital By Patience Ozokwor, Mr. Ibu And Others After Hoodlum Attack

Former EME Label mate, Wizkid & Skales reunite at #OneAfricaMusicFest

Karrueche Trans Win Legal Battle Against Chris Brown

Obafemi Martins Baby-Mama, Tells People Hating On Their Relationship To Go And Die

Nollywood Actress, Janet Atayero Oluseye Passes On

Gerard Pique silences rumours of split from Shakira as he attends her European tour rehearsal

Drake and Celine Dion

Celine Dion Begs Drake Not To Tattoo Her Face On His Body

Iyabo Ojo’s Daughter Unveils Her Clothing Line And It’s Chic

Hadiza Okoya And Olamiju Alao Akala Set To Wed This Month

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *