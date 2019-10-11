Mercy, Tacha Reunite After Their Clash In BBNaija House (VIDEO)

2019 BBNaija duo of Mercy and Tacha have finally met for the first time after their infamous fight during the semi-finals of the reality TV show.

The fight resulted in Tacha being disqualified from the show while Mercy only got a warning strike with the latter going on to win the show.

The duo met at a Multichoice event on Friday, 11th October, and hugged each other before Tacha went on to make her signatory comment: ‘no leave no transfer.’

Mercy is still the first female to win the reality TV show.

Watch the video below: