Mercy, Tacha Reunite After Their Clash In BBNaija House (VIDEO)

by Valerie Oke
BBNaija mercy and Tacha
2019 BBNaija duo of Mercy and Tacha have finally met for the first time after their infamous fight during the semi-finals of the reality TV show.

The fight resulted in Tacha being disqualified from the show while Mercy only got a warning strike with the latter going on to win the show.

The duo met at a Multichoice event on Friday, 11th October, and hugged each other before Tacha went on to make her signatory comment: ‘no leave no transfer.’

Mercy is still the first female to win the reality TV show.

Watch the video below:

View this post on Instagram

#BBNaija: #Mercy and #Tacha hug each other at a Multichoice event

A post shared by Lindaikejiblog (@lindaikejiblogofficial) on

