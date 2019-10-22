Mercy, Tacha’s Fans Fight Dirty On Instagram

Tacha fans, commonly called Titans, have blasted Big Brother Naija winner, Mercy for wearing a similar outfit as their favourite housemate.

The rivalry between fans of the two Big Brother most popular ex-housemates, Tacha and Mercy is not ending soon as they seem bent on dragging one another on social media over the former housemates.

Mercy wore a jumpsuit that looked almost exactly like the one Tacha recently wore.

And Tacha’s fans would not have it as they dragged Mercy on Twitter.

READ ALSO – ‘Be Business Driven’ – BBNaija’s Tacha Tells Her Fans (Video)

See The Photos Here:

Fans React: