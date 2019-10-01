‘Mercy Tried To Seduce Tuface Idibia In BBNaija House’ – Omashola

One of the Big Brother Naija, BBNaija housemates, Omashola has revealed that fellow housemate Mercy tried to seduce Tuface Idibia on his visit to the house.

Recall Tuface paid the housemates a surprise visit and during this visit, he held a dinner party in celebration of his 41-year-old birthday with the housemates.

While speaking with Seyi after Diane’s surprise eviction, Omashola said Mercy tried to seduce Tuface during his visit.

In his words: “Mercy tried to seduce Tuface, she was licking her lips and giving him sign because she knows he likes women.

“I don’t trust that girl.”

He continued saying he would beat any of his friends who try to date mercy as he does not like her display of slutty attitude.