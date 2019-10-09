Mercy Winning BBNaija Would Affect Our Relationship Positively: Ike

by Valerie Oke
mercy and ike
2019 BBNaija housemate, Ike, has revealed that his love interest, Mercy, winning the reality show might affect their relationship positively.

Speaking during an interview, he added although they are still taking it slow but anything is possible.

The Houston based star further revealed that he didn’t plan for any relationship in the house but the connection between himself and Mercy proved too strong.

His words:

“I think we are still taking it slow but I would say anything is possible now.”

“I didn’t plan for any relationship in the house but you know, the connection was just too strong to fight.”

“Mercy winning the money might affect our relationship positively,”

