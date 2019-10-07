‘Mercy Won Because Of Her Yansh’ – Don Jazzy

by Temitope Alabi
Don Jazzy
Don Jazzy

Nigerian producer and Mavin boss Don Jazzy has caused an uproar on social media while reacting to the finale of the BBNaija reality TV show.

The show which came to an end last night saw Mercy winning N60m worth of prizes.

Read Also: Don Jazzy Corrects Fan Who Replied Him With Grammatical Error (Photo)

Just before Mercy was announced winner, Jazzy said he knows Mercy has a great personality but should she win, he is sure her big behind had a hand in it.

“I know that Mercy has a dope personality. But if she wins nobody should tell me that yansh does not perform wonders. #bbnaija”

— ITS DON JAZZY AGAIN😉 (@DONJAZZY) October 6, 2019

Thoughts anyone?

Tags from the story
#BBNaija, don jazzy, mercy
0

You may also like

Ramsey Nouah

Nollywood Actor Ramsey Nouah Recreates 1992 Movie, ‘Living In Bondage’

Elizabeth Taylor Tops Forbes’ List Of Highest Earning Dead Celebrities… Edges MJ To 2nd Spot

Adetutu Alabi

Nigerian Model With Tribal Marks, Adetutu Goes Naked In New Photos

I am booked for the next three years – Wizkid reveals

Mayweather’s Bodyguards Are So Big They Take Separate Private Jet (photos)

Eedris Abdulkareem insulted artistes young enough to be his children – D’Banj

South African Pastor has his members in tears after he turns water to petrol

Adokiye: “I have a boyfriend now but we share agape love”

Adokiye: “I have a boyfriend now but we share agape love”

Nigerian OAP Diagnosed Of Cancer And Needs Help From Nigerians

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *