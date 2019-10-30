Messi Sets New Record As He Surges Ahead Of Ronaldo

by Olayemi Oladotun

Barcelona forward and captain, Lionel Messi put in a scintillating performance against Real Valladolid to help Barca go back to the top of the league table.

Lionel Messi with the 6th Ballon D'or
Lionel Messi with the 6th Ballon D’or

The Barca captain scored two and assisted two goals in a 5-1 victory against Valladolid. He scored one from a direct freekick to move his freekick tally to 50 goals for club and country.

Also Read: Lionel Messi Wins 6th Ballon D’or

The Argentine also surged ahead of eternal rival, Cristiano Ronaldo, as he has now scored 607 goals in 695 games, while Ronaldo is on 616 in 816 games.

Tags from the story
lionel messi, ronaldo, Suarez
0

You may also like

Uefa Adjusts CSKA Moscow Punishment

FOOTBALL BETTING: CHECK OUT FREE 15 ODDS FOR TODAY: 1ST NOVEMBER

Boxer Maxim Dadashev Dies From Injuries Sustained In Fight Against Subriel Matias

Boxer Maxim Dadashev Dies From Injuries Sustained In Fight Against Subriel Matias

Pillars Coach, Ganaru, Discharged From Hospital.

LA Galaxy set to sign Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Ideye Finally Gets Visa to Join West Brom

Isaac Promise

Former Nigerian Captain Isaac Promise Is Dead

YOU NEED TO FIGHT: Wenger urges Jenkinson

Maigari: Super Eagles Will Qualify for Brazil 2014.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *