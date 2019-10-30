Messi Sets New Record As He Surges Ahead Of Ronaldo

Barcelona forward and captain, Lionel Messi put in a scintillating performance against Real Valladolid to help Barca go back to the top of the league table.

The Barca captain scored two and assisted two goals in a 5-1 victory against Valladolid. He scored one from a direct freekick to move his freekick tally to 50 goals for club and country.

The Argentine also surged ahead of eternal rival, Cristiano Ronaldo, as he has now scored 607 goals in 695 games, while Ronaldo is on 616 in 816 games.

Goals at club level: Cristiano Ronaldo – 606 in 816 games

