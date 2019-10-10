Mexican Mayor Tied To A Truck, Dragged Through Streets For Failing To Keep His Campaign Promises

by Temitope Alabi
Mexican Mayor
Mexican Mayor

A Mexican mayor has been dealt with by some protesters for not keeping his promises.

Report has it that mayor of Las Margaritas in Mexico, Jorge Luis Escandón Hernández, was attacked by some villagers for failing to fulfil his campaign promise of repairing a local road.

Read Also: Even In My Sleep, I Will Run Nigeria Better Than Current Leaders – Sowore

The protesters dragged the mayor out of his office, tied him to a pick-up truck and dragged him through the streets of Santa Rita, a town in Las Margaritas.

Mr Escandón has promised to press charges for the abduction and attempted murder.

No fewer than 11 persons have been arrested as confirmed by Tabasco Al Minuto.

Tags from the story
Jorge Luis Escandón Hernández, Las Margaritas, mexico
0

You may also like

Bayela Polls: PDP Demands Inquest Into Killings, Wants Perpetrators Brought To Book

Maku: Jonathan Best Thing To Have Ever Happened To North Since Gowon

President Buhari Needs Your Support To Succeed, Wife Tells Nigerians

Tukur Moves To Secure Seat As PDP Nat’l Chairman

Death Sentence and Radio Station For the Fulanis are not the Solution to The Crises In The Nation – Shehu Sanni To FG

Ongoing Niger State Government House cost N3.7 billion – Commissioner

Dasukigate: Anyone Found Guilty Should Be Dealt With – PDP BoT

Ghana’s President John Mahama Rides Motorbike In Accra

Bayelsa Poll: Senior INEC Official, A PDP Agent – Sylva

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *