Mexican Mayor Tied To A Truck, Dragged Through Streets For Failing To Keep His Campaign Promises

A Mexican mayor has been dealt with by some protesters for not keeping his promises.

Report has it that mayor of Las Margaritas in Mexico, Jorge Luis Escandón Hernández, was attacked by some villagers for failing to fulfil his campaign promise of repairing a local road.

Read Also: Even In My Sleep, I Will Run Nigeria Better Than Current Leaders – Sowore

The protesters dragged the mayor out of his office, tied him to a pick-up truck and dragged him through the streets of Santa Rita, a town in Las Margaritas.

Mr Escandón has promised to press charges for the abduction and attempted murder.

No fewer than 11 persons have been arrested as confirmed by Tabasco Al Minuto.