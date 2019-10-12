M.I Reacts After Vector Leaks Their Private Messages (Photos)

by Amaka

M.I Abaga has reacted after his colleague, Vector leaked all their private message starting from 2015.

Vector and M.I Abaga
Vector and M.I Abaga

This is coming after Vector had released a diss track, titled Judas The Rat’ (Pastorson) in a renewed fight.

The rapper made sure to attack his colleague before releasing the private message the latter had sent him.

The chat shows that Vector had slid into M.I’s DM first requesting for a collaboration with him.

In a bid to sign Vector to Chocolate City record label, M.I rubbishes the former’s team and offered him 20 million naira.

After the messages had leaked, the rapper starts to clear their chats.

See the

MI and Vector's chat

MI and Vector's chat

MI and Vector's chat

