Mike Becomes New Head Of Head; Wins N1M Cash, Trip To Mauritius (Video)

by Amaka

Big Brother Naija housemate, Mike has emerged the new Head of House for the final week after he won the ‘Lipton Ice Tea’ sunshine in a bottle challenge.

Big Brother Naija housemates

The title comes with a cash prize of N1M cash and an all expense paid trip for two to Mauritius.

Biggie also said he could pick anybody for the trip and this put a big smile on the married man’s face.

Information Nigeria recalls Seyi was the Head of House for the penultimate week and this helped him escape eviction.

Watch the video below:

