Mike’s Wife And Ike Walk The Runway At Lagos Fashion Week (PHOTOS)

It was such a wonderful evening on Thursday, 24th October, at the Lagos Fashion Week. as the duo of former Big Brother housemate, Ike, and Perri-Shakes Drayton, wife of Mike(first runner-up at the reality TV show) both walked the runway.

The duo wowed the teeming audience with their elegant walk step that would leave one imagining how long they have been rehearsing for the evening.

Read Also: BBNaija: My Girlfriend Dumped Me Because I Supported Mercy: Nollywood Actor

As a result of their impressive showing at the event, we have some photos for you.

More photo below: