Mike’s Wife, Perri Stuns As She Rocks Cleavage-Baring Outfit To BBNaija Finale (Photo)

by Amaka

Perri Shakes-Drayton, wife of Mike, Big Brother Naija housemate, looks stunning as she rocked a plain white cleavage-baring outfit to the finale of the reality show.

Mike's wife, Perri Shakes-Drayton
Mike’s wife, Perri Shakes-Drayton

The athlete is set to welcome her husband into her loving arms after three months of his absence.

Taking to Instagram, Shakes-Drayon shared a photo of herself while appreciating fans for standing by her husband throughout the course of the show.

In her words,

“Good Morning all on behalf of Mike. Just wanted to say a huge thank you to all who have supported at some point for Mike while in the big brother house. You have shown so much love and admiration and most definitely the definition of die hard fans. You all got Mike to this point, one that he is so grateful for and he didn’t expect.”

See more photo below:

Mike's wife

