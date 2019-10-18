Minimum Wage: FG, Labour Finally Reach Agreement

by Verity
Keyamo
Festus Keyamo

Following several negotiations and meetings between the Federal Government and the organised labour, n agreement has finally been reached on the percentage increase on the consequential adjustments as a result of the N30,000 minimum wage.

According to Festus Keyamo, Minister of State for Labour and Employment, the agreement was signed 3 am on Friday morning.

He said, “we signed this Terms of Settlement b/w Govt and Labour which reveals different percentages of adjustments in other wages after the minimum wage adjustment. ”

Read Also: Minimum Wage: Labour Threatens Nationwide Strike From October 16

He added: Those of the law-enforcement agencies have also been done, but are not captured in this Memorandum.

Tags from the story
federal government, festus keyamo, minimum wage
0

You may also like

Former US. President, Barack Obama pays high school students surprise visit

Fayose accuses FG of planning to increase fuel price

South Africans are happy they didn’t qualify for Russia 2018 World Cup

Couple take dream pre-wedding shot after 35 years of marraige

Jonathan seeks Germany’s technology to tackle Boko Haram

Jonathan seeks Germany’s technology to tackle Boko Haram

NLC to begin indefinite strike tomorrow

NNPC yet to remit $81.2bn in four years – House of Reps

Ex-Miss Nigeria, Ezinne Akudo, bags MBA from U.K university (Photos)

Babatunde Fashola inaugurates electrical transformers in Lagos

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *