Minimum Wage: FG, Labour Finally Reach Agreement

Following several negotiations and meetings between the Federal Government and the organised labour, n agreement has finally been reached on the percentage increase on the consequential adjustments as a result of the N30,000 minimum wage.

According to Festus Keyamo, Minister of State for Labour and Employment, the agreement was signed 3 am on Friday morning.

He said, “we signed this Terms of Settlement b/w Govt and Labour which reveals different percentages of adjustments in other wages after the minimum wage adjustment. ”

He added: Those of the law-enforcement agencies have also been done, but are not captured in this Memorandum.