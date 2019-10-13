Minimum Wage: Get Ready For Nationwide Strike: NLC

The Nigerian Labour Union9NLC) earlier issued October 16th as the deadline to the federal government(FG) of Nigeria over the minimum wage which has not been paid across the board.

In lieu of this, the Labour union has issued a statement stating that industrial action would be implemented the FG does not address the lingering issue on or before Wednesday, 15th October.

This was contained in a statement which was released by Emma Ugbiaja, the General Secretary of Nigerian Labour Congress and directed to all the labour union in the country and state secretariats.

His words:

”You will recall that a Joint Communique…

said industrial harmony could not be guaranteed in the country should an agreement not be reached with the Federal Government on the Consequential Adjustment of Salaries as a result of the New National Minimum Wage of N30,000,”

”You are hereby directed to coordinate preparations with TUC and JPSNC in your State for necessary industrial action should the time expire without an agreement as contained in the communique.”