Minimum Wage: Sanwo-Olu Agrees To Pay Above N30k

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Lagos state governor, has stated that he would pay above N30,000 minimum wage as promised during his campaign.

Speaking while hosting members of Lagos State Public Service Joint Negotiating Council, JNC, Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC and the Trade Union Congress, TUC at the Lagos House, Ikeja, Monday, the governor added that this is necessary because of the special status of the state.

He further advised the workers in the state to quickly key into his administration’s set plan so as to reap the fruit.

Razaq Falade, Chairman, Lagos State Public Service Joint Negotiating Council, in his address hailed the governor for making such promise before going on to implore him on prompt implementation.