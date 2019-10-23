Ministry Of Communications Gets New Name

Ministry of Communications will henceforth be called Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, following approval by the federal executive council(FEC).

This was made known on Wednesday by Bashir Ahmad, President Muhammadu Buhari’s aide on New Media, shortly after the FEC meeting which was presided over by Vice president Yemi Osinbajo.

His words: The Federal Executive Council has approved the change of name for Ministry of Communications, now to be called Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy.

Read Also: FG Can’t Provide Adequate Healthcare Services For 200 Million Nigerians: Osinbajo Confesses