Ministry Of Communications Gets New Name

by Verity
Vp Osinbajo and President Buhari
Vp Osinbajo and President Buhari

Ministry of Communications will henceforth be called Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, following approval by the federal executive council(FEC).

This was made known on Wednesday by Bashir Ahmad, President Muhammadu Buhari’s aide on New Media, shortly after the FEC meeting which was presided over by Vice president Yemi Osinbajo.

His words: The Federal Executive Council has approved the change of name for Ministry of Communications, now to be called Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy.

Read Also: FG Can’t Provide Adequate Healthcare Services For 200 Million Nigerians: Osinbajo Confesses

Tags from the story
Bashir Ahmad, Federal Executive Council(FEC), Ministry of Communications, Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, Yemi Osinbajo
0

You may also like

Unmarried pregnant pastor says she will continue to preach, no matter what people say

Nasarawa Govt Confirms Death Of 8 In Recent Lassa Fever Outbreak

Stop Bringing Gifts To Me, Aisha Buhari Warns Nigerians

police

IGP Orders Tight Security At Embassies After Arresting 125 Looters In Lagos

Senate President denies rumour of proposed fuel hike

NCC To Monitor Network Providers For Unsolicited Text Messages, Calls

“Stop chasing money by all means”, Pastor Adeboye Tells Nigerian Bankers, other Business Owners

Gunmen Kill 15 Worshippers in Church in Okene

Algeria Coach believes his team will qualify for Russia 2018 World Cup ahead of Nigeria

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *