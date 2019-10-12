Miss Rivers Emerges 2019 Most Beautiful Girl In Nigeria

The 2019 Most Beautiful Girl In Nigeria pageant was help last night and has produced a winner.

According to reports, Miss Nyekachi Douglas, who represented Rivers state won the just-concluded Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria (MBGN) 2019..

The event was held at the Gabriel Okara Cultural Centre in Bayelsa and had 36 girls competing to win the crown which Douglas eventually won.

For the final stage, Douglas donned a figure-hugging gold dress that clung to her curves. She had her hair in loose waves and finished off with red lipsticks.

Big congratulations to her.