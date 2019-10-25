Mixed Reactions Trail Ganduje’s Birthday Message To Kwankwaso

by Verity
Rabiu Kwankwaso
Rabiu Kwankwaso

A birthday message posted in newspapers recently by Governor Umar Ganduje of Kano state, congratulating former governor of the state, Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso, on his birthday has stirred reaction among supporters of the latter.

Governor Ganduje had placed a full-page coloured advertisement in two national newspapers, Daily Trust and the Nation, congratulating his predecessor, Kwankwaso, on his 63rd birthday anniversary on Tuesday.

Read Also: Emir Sanusi Sacks Palace Chief For Welcoming Governor Ganduje

Meanwhile, supporters of both politicians had clashed a day earlier under a newly constructed underpass along Madobi road in Kano – where many supporters of Kwankwaso were injured and over 20 vehicles damaged, according to Alhaji Sanusi Surajo Kwankwaso, a diehard supporter of Kwankwaso.

While supporters of Kwankwaso believe the message was borne out of hypocrisy, supporters of Ganduje, on the other hand, said the governor did well by congratulating bus predecessor.

0

