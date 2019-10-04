Mixed Reactions Trail Tiwa Savage, Charles Anazodo’s Fight On Twitter

by Eyitemi
Charles Anazodo And Tiwa Savage
Charles Anazodo And Tiwa Savage

Nigerians have taken to their Twitter handle to react after popular presenter, Charles Anazodo, called out singer Tiwa Savage on social media for failing to greet him when she recently went to beat FM for an interview.

Reacting to this, Tiwa Savage, pointed out that first, she was late for her interview and also that she was using a hat hence she probably didn’t see him.

The singer then went ahead to explode by querying who he thinks he is that he deserves to be greeted first.

Nigerians while reacting have expressed a divergent view.

What Nigerians are saying:

Charles Anazodo has a point! Courtesy demands that you greet people you meet at a place you visit.

Tiwa Savage has a point! Rushing to interview will make anyone not remember to put on the right clothing accessories talkless of seeing everyone to greet on the road. Let’s talk! pic.twitter.com/Fk4H31iwLj

— B h a d o o s k y (@BhadmusAkeem) October 4, 2019

Charles Anazodo feeling entitled and bringing it to social media instead of finding a means to reach out to Tiwa is kinda not cool in my opinion. His tweet was ladened with Pride & 18th century egocentricity. You can’t be picking fault in people like a kid! pic.twitter.com/J0ulXkLkeM

— B h a d o o s k y (@BhadmusAkeem) October 4, 2019

If he tried this with Davido or Wizkid, they’ll have abused him to his 4th generation. Tiwa Savage was courteous, imagine getting upset because of greeting, at your big supersport age. Are you not ashamed? Greeting? lmao https://t.co/nDvN9zhtgZ

— Baba Folarin (@That_IjebuBadoo) October 4, 2019

I was thinking this crave for publicity is a norm only to the younger generation.

Charles Anazodo is outrightly looking for a means to attain relevance and he thinks Tiwa savage is an escape route. I loved Tiwa’s reply tho.

PS: Tiwa is not your kid Oga. pic.twitter.com/PWTjfrujZM

— Damian Amardi (@jaggsamardi) October 4, 2019

Tags from the story
Charles Anazodo, tiwa savage
0

