Miyetti Allah Apologises To Gov Ortom Over Benue Killings

The Fulani Socio-cultural organisation, Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore on Friday issued an apology to Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom over herdsmen attacks and killing of innocent citizens in the state.

The apology was made by the National Secretary of the association, Engr. Saleh Alhassan, while speaking in Makurdi during a peace initiative brokered by the Chairman of Air Peace, Chief Allen Onyeama.

He described Governor Ortom as a peace-loving man who stood firmly for the emancipation of his people and pledged a peaceful coexistence between his people and the people of the state.

In his response, Governor Ortom said that the enactment of the Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law by the state government was to end the killing of innocent people and encourage ranching as the global best practice of animal husbandry.