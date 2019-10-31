Mobolaji Johnson, Former Governor Of Lagos, Dies At 83

by Olayemi Oladotun

Brigadier General Mobolaji Olufunso Johnson, first Military Governor of Lagos State has been confirmed dead.

Mobolaji Johnson
Former military governor of Lagos State, Mobolaji Johnson

This report was confirmed by his son, Deji, who revealed that the retired soldier passed on some hours ago.

The late Johnson was appointed as the military Administrator by the military Head of State, Major Gen. Thomas Aguiyi-Ironsi, and later, governor of Lagos State by his successor, Gen. Yakubu Gowon.

He served in that capacity between 1966 and 1975 when he was compulsorily retired by former Head of State, Gen. Murtala Mohammed.

