Mompha Deactivates IG Account After EFCC Arrest

by Temitope Alabi
Mompha IG
A new report has confirmed the Instagram page of embattled Dubai-based Nigerian social media celebrity, Ismaila Mustapha a.k.a Mompha can no longer be found online.

This is coming days after he was arrested by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over his alleged involvement in internet fraud and money laundering.

Recall it was revealed that the anti-graft agency has uncovered 51 bank accounts Mompha allegedly used for money laundering.

Five wristwatches recovered from him after his arrest on Tuesday, are said to be worth over N60 million.

