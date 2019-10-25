“Mompha Is A Top Ten Scammer” – American Forensic Expert Reveals

by Olayemi Oladotun

Gar Warner, an American computer forensics researcher on malware and social network of Criminals at the University of Alabama sounded pleased about the arrest of Mompha by the EFCC.

Mompha
Instagram celebrity, Mompha

Recall that the news of the Burea De Change king by EFCC has got people talking on social media.

He tweeted that Mompha is a top 10 BEC scammer and also suggested that fellow Dubai-based Nigerian, Hushpuppi will be next.

