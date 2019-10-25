“Mompha Is A Top Ten Scammer” – American Forensic Expert Reveals

Gar Warner, an American computer forensics researcher on malware and social network of Criminals at the University of Alabama sounded pleased about the arrest of Mompha by the EFCC.

Recall that the news of the Burea De Change king by EFCC has got people talking on social media.

Also Read: I Never Begged Mompha For Money – Charity Nnaji Clears The Air

He tweeted that Mompha is a top 10 BEC scammer and also suggested that fellow Dubai-based Nigerian, Hushpuppi will be next.

See his tweet below: