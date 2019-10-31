Mompha Is Lodging In A Private Hotel – Kemi Olunloyo

by Temitope Alabi
Kemi Olunloyo
Kemi Olunloyo

Kemi Olunloyo has revealed that she has evidence proving that Mompha who was r arrested by the EFCC is lodging in a private hotel and reporting to the office every morning.

According to Kemi;

Read Also: Stop Calling Naira Marley A Fraudster: Kemi Olunloyo

“@officialEFCC Per new reports pls confirm or deny that Ismaila Mustapha aka Mompha is in your custody but however lodging in a private hotel and reports to your antigraft agency daily. I have credible Information to support this. It is imperative for the public to know #kemitalks

@officialEFCC I’m trying to confirm if “Mompha” was given administrative bail and not court ordered bail. Regardless there should be transparency and disclosure to the public. Pls respond #Kemitalks”

See her tweets below;

Kemi Olunloyo post
Kemi Olunloyo post
Tags from the story
EFCC, Kemi Olunliyo, Kemi Olunloyo, Mompha
0

You may also like

UK Experts Arrive In Nigeria To Help In Rescue Of Chibok Schoolgirls

FG Announce Plan To Increase Petrol Price To N97 Per Litre Next Year

Man Who Flogged His Wife 100 Lashes For Adultery, Beats The Lover Who Slept With Her (Photos)

Twin Blasts Rock Kano

Twin Blasts Rock Kano

CJN Expresses Displeasure Over Conflicting Decisions By Appeal Court

FG To Increase Oil Output To 2.8mb Per Day

Lagos Explosion Was Caused By Gas Cylinder, Not Suicide Bomber – Fire Service

Lagos Gives Beggars Three Months Ultimatum

Fuel Scarcity: Petroleum Sector Is Over-regulated – LCCI

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *