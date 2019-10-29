Mompha’s Instagram Account Deactivated

by Olayemi Oladotun

Embattled Nigerian Big Boy and Instagram celebrity, Ismaila Mustapha, popularly known as Mompha has had his popular Instagram account deactivated.

Mompha
Instagram celebrity, Mompha

A quick search on the social network for the name ‘MOMPHA’ which was a verified account prior to his arrest no longer yields any result from the search query.

Also Read: EFCC Arrests Mompha’s Alleged Lebanese Accomplice In His Home With Charms

Prior to his arrest by the EFCC, Mompha was notoriously famous on Instagram for showing off his exotic cars, big boy lifestyle, among other things which endeared many Nigerians who were always in his comment section begging for one thing or another.

See his post below:

Mompha
Mompha’s page
Tags from the story
EFCC, Instagram, Mompha
0

You may also like

Mercy signs endorsement deal with Royal Hairs

Mercy Seals Multi-Million Naira Endorsement Deal With Royal Hair (Photo)

Finally: EFCC Parade Naira Marley, Zlatan Ibile And Raman Jago (Photos)

Why Zlatan Ibile and Naira Marley Need The Service Of A Lawyer – Kemi Olunloyo

70 year-old man pours acid on his friend, claims self defense

Parents of released Igbonla boys express worry over change in their behaviour

Three persons confirmed dead in plane crash

Court adjourned Isah Misau case till Dec 12

Man Sexually Assaults Female Passenger With Erect Penis In Lagos (Video)

Pilgrim Arrested In Saudi Arabia Over Importing Kolanuts

Ademola Adeleke sworn in by the Senate

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *