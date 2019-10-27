Most Nigerian Men Have Absconded With Foreigners, Leaving Us With Few: Nollywood Actress

Nollywood actress, Amara Maduka has cried out over claims that Nigerian men with big manhood have absconded with foreigners and depleted the country’s reserve to few or nothing left to go around.

Speaking during an interview with The Sun she added that there is the need to make the issue a national matter.

“How a woman dresses has absolutely nothing to do with her being raped. People just don’t get it. An adult must learn self-control or they will always land in trouble. As women, we see men wear really tight pants and have their huge crotches bulging provocatively, but we don’t rape them. Even though, some of us just admire the thing and move on, because as adults, we know it is not an invitation. But I see them on Instagram.

Read Also: I Just Want To Test If My Manhood Is Still Functional, Says Man Who Raped His Two Daughters

“Sadly, we mostly see those big types online because we don’t have men with big eggplants (manhood) in Nigeria. Most of our men with big eggplants have absconded with foreigners, leaving us with few or nothing. This is so bad and I think it should be treated as a national emergency.

“Well, on average, the size doesn’t matter but the usage does. Then again, if it’s too small, wetin we gain? “