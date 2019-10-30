Mother, Children Beat Up Father For Finishing Food At Home (Video)

by Amaka Odozi

In a video circulating online, a woman could be seen fighting her husband for allegedly finishing the food she cooked with her money.

The man trying to his wife with a stick

Moments later, the children were seen joining their mom to deal with their dad while he was trying to hit her with a stick, extending the fight to the street, and alerting the whole neighbourhood.

The fight, however, came to a halt after their neighbours had intervened.

The incident was said to have occurred in Nekede, Imo state.

Watch the video below:

