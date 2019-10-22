Mothers-In-Law Are The Causes Of Divorce In Marriage: Jaruma Empire

Popular Nigerian Sex and Relationship Therapist, Jaruma Empire has used her social media space to blast mothers-in-law who, according to her, are often the cause of divorce in most marriages.

Using her Instagram, Jaruma said that all mothers-in-law are the primary cause of divorce and failed marriages in Nigeria.

Moving further, she hinted that Davido’s wife-to-be, Chioma was lucky because she doesn’t have any mother-in-law to make her life a living hell.

According to her: “Mothers-in-law are the cause of Divorce! Chioma does not have any mother-in-law making her life a living hell. Chioma is lucky!”

See Her Post Here: