Mothers-In-Law Are The Causes Of Divorce In Marriage: Jaruma Empire

by Michael
Jaruma
Popular Sex Therapist Jaruma

Popular Nigerian Sex and Relationship Therapist, Jaruma Empire has used her social media space to blast mothers-in-law who, according to her, are often the cause of divorce in most marriages.

Using her Instagram, Jaruma said that all mothers-in-law are the primary cause of divorce and failed marriages in Nigeria.

Moving further, she hinted that Davido’s wife-to-be, Chioma was lucky because she doesn’t have any mother-in-law to make her life a living hell.

READ ALSO – Tacha Finally Speaks On Her Fall Out With Jaruma, Peter Okoye’s Failed Promise At Cool FM (Video)

According to her: “Mothers-in-law are the cause of Divorce! Chioma does not have any mother-in-law making her life a living hell. Chioma is lucky!”

See Her Post Here:

View this post on Instagram

Mother-in-law are the cause of divorce- #Jaruma

A post shared by Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) on

Tags from the story
Chioma, Jaruma Empire
0

You may also like

Dillish Mathews and Emmanuel Adebayor unfollow each other on IG following breakup rumors

Cee-c showcases her curves as she works out in the Gym (Photos)

Mia Khalifa’s Breast Deflates After Being Hit by Hockey Puck

AY Settles Rift Between Gordons And Helen Paul On Stage

Jada Pinkett Hits The Beach With Daughter Willow Smith In Bikini

See Photos From Actor Kunle Afod’s Son’s Christening

[Photos]: Gabrielle Union flaunts her insanely hot bikini body

Question: Where Are These Musicians Who Were Making Mega Bucks?

Nollywood actress Stephanie Chijioke set to walk down the aisle with Fiance

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *