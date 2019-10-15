Mothers In Port Hacourt Are Praying For Their Daughters To Be Like Mercy: Nollywood Actor Shades Tacha

Controversial Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu, has thrown a subtle jab at former BBNaija housemate, Tacha, by sharing that mothers in Porthacourt now pray for their daughters to be like BBNaija winner, Mercy because she wasn’t disqualified like the self-acclaimed Port Harcourt first daughter.
Maduagwu made the comment on his Instagram page on Monday.
Read what he posted below:
Mothers in #PortHacourt are praying for their daughters to be like Mercy because she was not disqualified, but won BBnaija2019… 😍😍#Omg, this is a great news, if you ask any #mother in Port Hacourt, they will unanimously tell you that when their daughters grow up, they want them to be as successful as #Mercy because she was not disqualified in #BBnaija2019 but made history by becoming the first HUMBLE woman to win #BBnaija. 💎 When i started supporting this #girl, some celebrities insulted me, in fact, some were saying she would not win because i was supporting her, but they forgot that i am the only popular #actor in #Naija that has ever gotten @chrissyteigen attention in #America, ✈️ if i am not the biggest actor in #Nigeria, 🎬 my people, will any A-List celebrity in #Hollywood notice me?🤷♂️ #repost #instagram #PepperDem #beautiful #share #blog #Like4Likes #Nollywood #fashion #Lagos #Calabar #Kano #instagood #Ghana