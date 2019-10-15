Mothers In Port Hacourt Are Praying For Their Daughters To Be Like Mercy: Nollywood Actor Shades Tacha

by Valerie Oke
Mercy and Tacha
Mercy and Tacha

Controversial Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu, has thrown a subtle jab at former BBNaija housemate, Tacha, by sharing that mothers in Porthacourt now pray for their daughters to be like BBNaija winner, Mercy because she wasn’t disqualified like the self-acclaimed Port Harcourt first daughter.

Maduagwu made the comment on his Instagram page on Monday.

Read what he posted below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Mothers in #PortHacourt are praying for their daughters to be like Mercy because she was not disqualified, but won BBnaija2019… 😍😍#Omg, this is a great news, if you ask any #mother in Port Hacourt, they will unanimously tell you that when their daughters grow up, they want them to be as successful as #Mercy because she was not disqualified in #BBnaija2019 but made history by becoming the first HUMBLE woman to win #BBnaija. 💎 When i started supporting this #girl, some celebrities insulted me, in fact, some were saying she would not win because i was supporting her, but they forgot that i am the only popular #actor in #Naija that has ever gotten @chrissyteigen attention in #America, ✈️ if i am not the biggest actor in #Nigeria, 🎬 my people, will any A-List celebrity in #Hollywood notice me?🤷‍♂️ #repost #instagram #PepperDem #beautiful #share #blog #Like4Likes #Nollywood #fashion #Lagos #Calabar #Kano #instagood #Ghana

A post shared by Uche Maduagwu (@uchemaduagwu) on Oct 14, 2019 at 11:15am PDT

Tags from the story
#BBNaija, mercy, Tacha, Uche Maduagwu
0

You may also like

Mercy Johnson hints that she had a “quickie” with her husband recently

Toke Makinwa showers herself with praises, says her future husband will be proud of her

Emeka Ike Gets His Seized School Property Back

See how Twitter users make a lady look worthless (Tweets)

'I started having sex at the age of 16' - Relationship blogger Blessing Okoro reveals

‘I started having sex at the age of 16’ – Relationship blogger, Blessing Okoro reveals

Here’s When Prince William And Kate Will Welcome Their Third Child

Jay Z’s ‘4:44 Tour’ Reportedly Made $24 Million Before The Final Date

#BringBackOurGirls: Sylvester Stallone, Schwarzenegger, Gibson And Others Join Campaign

Timi Dakolo and Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo

“COZA PR Team Are Reporting People Talking About The Rape” – Twitter User Alleges

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *