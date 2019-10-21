Mr President, Where Is Your Humanity? Cleric Slams Buhari Over Abducted Leah Sharibu

A cleric in Jos, Plateau State, Gideon Para-Mallam, has said that President Muhammadu Buhari is yet to reach out to Nathan Sharibu, Leah’s father.

Leah was one of the more than 100 female students of Government Girls Science and Technical Secondary School, Dapchi, kidnapped by a faction of Boko Haram in February 2018, but was held back in captivity because of her faith.

In a statement issued on his birthday, Para-Mallam said the president was yet to call Sharibu to give him updates on efforts at rescuing his daughter.

“On October 15, Leah’s father, Nathan Sharibu and I were on the phone again. We connect regularly and this has been the case since March 2018, till date,” he said.

“He said he had not heard a single word about his daughter’s release beyond the promises. He also confirmed that he had not received any phone calls or updates from the President of this country.

Read Also: Leah Sharibu: We Will Not Pay Ransom For Any Boko Haram Captive — Presidency

“Why is this the case? I am wondering deeply. Mr President, where is your humanity? Is life all about enjoying power in Aso Rock? You are a father and Nathan Sharibu is also a father. Before you were anything in government, you were a father.

“Mr President, 603 days? Would you have the peace of mind to lead Nigeria? A few minutes into writing this statement, Leah’s father and I were on the phone again. He shared with me that their life as a family is one of daily agony and pain, but they remain thankful to God.

“I encouraged him once again as I normally do, to remain hopeful about Leah’s release. He went further to tell me that October 14 was rather a very difficult night for him because he dreamt about Leah. He seemed distressed and unhappy.”