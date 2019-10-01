Multiple Grammy Winner, Jessye Norman Dies At 74

by Temitope Alabi
 Jessye Norman
Jessye Norman

Jessye Norman, a multi-award winning International opera star, has died. Norman reportedly passed on Monday, at the age of 74.

Norman was described by the New York Metropolitan Opera as “one of the great sopranos of the past half-century. Norman sang more than 80 performances with the company, dazzling audiences with her beautiful tone, extraordinary power, and musical sensitivity”.

Norman won four Grammy awards and a lifetime achievement award from the Recording Academy in 2006 before she died.

Metropolitan Opera General Manager Peter Gelb while describing the singer said; “Jessye Norman was one of the greatest artists to ever sing on our stage. Her legacy shall forever live on.”

