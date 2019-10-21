Mungo Park Didn’t Discover Source Of River Niger, Stop The Brainwash: Reno Omokri

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular social media activist, Reno Omokri has queried the decision of curicculum makers over the teaching that Mungo Park discovered the source of River Niger.

Reno Omokri
Nigerian author, Reno Omokri

According to the activist, the common saying that Mungo Park discovered the source of River Niger is a historical lie.

He went further to express that the continuous teaching of that knowledge in school is a deliberate attempt to brainwash Nigerians.

See his post below:

