‘My Boo, My love, My Life,’ Says Bobrisky As He Gushes Over Tonto Dikeh

Controversial male barbie, Bobrisky, has taken to his Instagram page to gush over controversial Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh.

Read Also: Tonto Dikeh Rejects Slay Queen’ Tag; Insists She Is A King

Bobrisky in his description of the screen diva says she is his love, heart, joy, among others before going on to say that he loves her so much

He wrote:

Baby boo, my love, my heart ❤️, my sugar, my everything, my trouble, my honey, my life, my gee, my gossip partners, my drama queen, my moon, my star, my bestie, my joy, my supporter, I love you