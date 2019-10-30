‘My Boo, My love, My Life,’ Says Bobrisky As He Gushes Over Tonto Dikeh

by Eyitemi Majeed
Tonto and Bobrisky
Nollywood Actress Tonto Dikeh and Best Friend, Bobrisky

Controversial male barbie, Bobrisky, has taken to his Instagram page to gush over controversial Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh.

Bobrisky in his description of the screen diva says she is his love, heart, joy, among others before going on to say that he loves her so much

He wrote:

Baby boo, my love, my heart ❤️, my sugar, my everything, my trouble, my honey, my life, my gee, my gossip partners, my drama queen, my moon, my star, my bestie, my joy, my supporter, I love you

