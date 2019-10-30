My Colleagues Share Information With Bloggers To Destroy Others – Iyabo Ojo

Nigerian actress, Iyabo Ojo has taken to Instagram to bemoan the extent at which some of her colleagues can go to destroy others.

According to her, many actresses are sharing information with bloggers because they have issues with another actress. Iyabo went on to say Karma will soon catch up with them.

“What exactly is going on peeps? Why are we bent on destroying ourselves? Bloggers are feeding on people’s lives like there’s no tomorrow. Information coming out from colleagues to the ears of bloggers, sending anonymous dms just to tarnish people’s image….. I have walked in that shoe and I know how badly it hurts…. karma is a bitter truth…. live and lets live.

“Yorubas will say “BI OJU BA NSE IPIN, OJU NI A FI N HAN…. easy peeps, easy!!!”