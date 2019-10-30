My Colleagues Share Information With Bloggers To Destroy Others – Iyabo Ojo

by Temitope Alabi
Iyabo Ojo
Iyabo Ojo

Nigerian actress, Iyabo Ojo has taken to Instagram to bemoan the extent at which some of her colleagues can go to destroy others.

According to her, many actresses are sharing information with bloggers because they have issues with another actress. Iyabo went on to say Karma will soon catch up with them.

Read Also: Mike Is A Complete, Perfect Gentleman: Actress Iyabo Ojo

“What exactly is going on peeps? Why are we bent on destroying ourselves? Bloggers are feeding on people’s lives like there’s no tomorrow. Information coming out from colleagues to the ears of bloggers, sending anonymous dms just to tarnish people’s image….. I have walked in that shoe and I know how badly it hurts…. karma is a bitter truth…. live and lets live.
“Yorubas will say “BI OJU BA NSE IPIN, OJU NI A FI N HAN…. easy peeps, easy!!!”

Tags from the story
Iyabo Ojo
0

You may also like

Offset and Cardi B react to woman’s claim that her baby is fathered by Offset

Actress Bisi Ibidapo-Obe Models For Skin Care Company

See The Lovely Way DJ Cuppy Reacted To The News That She Broke Up With Boyfriend

Ex Miss Anambra, Chidinma Okeke Bounces Back With New Photos

Don Jazzy Shares Throwback Picture While joking About The Size Of His Junk (+18)

Genevieve Nnaji shuns ‘Tango with me ‘ UK Premiere

Why I Gave Out Three Of My Daughters For Marriage At The Same Time – Kwam1 Reveals

International Woman’s Day: Tuface Drops Classy Message For Annie Idibia

Photo: Actress Exposing Her Chest At BET Awards Forgets That One Br*ast Is Twice The Size Of The Other

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *