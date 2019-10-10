My Daughter Just Clocked 20, It Was Her Decision To Marry Early – Regina Daniel’s Mom

Regina Daniels mom, Rita has slammed those criticizing her daughter’s marriage to 59-year-old businessman, Ned Nwoko.

Information Nigeria recalls the ‘The Enemy I Know’ movie producer had revealed she had prayed to God to provide rich old husbands for her daughters to marry.

The actress has also cleared her the air regarding her daughter’s age as she said she clocked 20 on Thursday and it was her decision to get married to the lawyer at an early age.

Rita had made this known during an exclusive interview with BBC pidgin.

The movie producer further called out those saying that her daughter is too young for marriage and her husband is too old her.

According to the mom of six, Regina has a different kind of wisdom and she is smarter than those insulting her with their ‘dirty mouths’.

The young actress is also very much in love with her husband.

Watch the full video below: