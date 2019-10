Dubai-based Nigerian big boy, Hushpuppi, has revealed that his driver earns as much as a commissioner in Nigeria.

The big boy revealed this during an exclusive interview with controversial OAP, Daddy Freeze, in his home in Dubai.

Also Read: Hushpuppi, Willie X.O Place N40m Bet For M.I Vs Vector’s Rap Battle

He also showed off his house and cars during the interview.

Watch the video below: