My Garage Looking Like An Indoor Dealership, Says May Weather As He Shows Off His Cars (PHOTOS)

Undefeated boxing champion Floyd Mayweather Jnr has taken to his Instagram page to show off his exquisite automobile collection.

The ‘Money Man’ as he is fondly called has car-like Roll Royce, Mercedez Maybach, Ferrari among others in his car collections.

Read Also: Floyd May Weather Flaunt Wads Of $100 Bills, Says am Proud To Be A King; [Photos]

Showing off the automobiles, he wrote: ‘My garage looking like an indoor dealership with a few light toys.’

What he wrote below: