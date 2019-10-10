My Girlfriend Does Not Kneel Down To Serve Me Food: Nigerian Man Laments

Nigerian relationship expert, Joro Olumofin, has shared the story of a Nigerian man who is lamenting because his girlfriend does not go on her knees to serve him food.

The man further shared that he got the idea from his friend whom his girlfriend kneels down to serve.

“I went to a friend house this evening. That’s how his girlfriend made dinner and knelt down to serve him. She knelt down 3 times while bringing the cutlery. The guy is my mate 31 years. The girl is 27 years o.

They are not married. Such respect and love. My own girlfriend is just regular. She will tell me to even fry my egg myself. How can I get her to kneel down and serve me food? Because I’m just thinking of it. After 3 years of relationship, she should be able to kneel down for me.”

