‘My Husband Does Not Allow Me Cook’ – Regina Daniels

by Temitope Alabi
Regina Daniels and her husband, Ned Nwoko
Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels and her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels, in an interview with media personality Daddy Freeze, has opened up about her marriage to billionaire Ned Nwoko.

Freeze, who caught up with the lovers in Dubai, sat down for an interview in which the actress revealed that her husband does not allow her to cook.

Regina went on to reveal that her husband gets angry whenever she tries to cook, reminding her that they have chefs.

“I cooked but he has stopped me, I cannot enter the kitchen, If enter the kitchen he’ll say stupid girl why are you cooking, you have cooks”

