My Husband Tried Fucking My Armpit After BBNaija Finale, Is It Normal?

by Valerie Oke
File photo of a confused woman
Popular Nigerian relationship expert, Joro Olumofin, has shared the story of a Nigerian lady who is confused about whether to allow her husband to fuck her armpit or not.

According to the story, they were in the middle of foreplay after watching the BBNaija final when the man suddenly grabbed a vaseline.

She told him that she is wet but he told her it is not for her vagina.

Read Also: Ladies Now Use Toothpaste To Tighten Vagina: Medical Expert

He then applied some on her armpit before going on to stroke her with his penis about three times then she pushed him away because she was disgusted.

Read the full story below:

Tags from the story
Joro Olumofin
