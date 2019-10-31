My Inbox Is Filled With Messages From People Who Want To Commit Suicide – Singer Akothee

Kenyan superstar singer, Akothee has opened up on the kind of messages she gets.

According to her, her inbox is filled with messages from people who are suicidal.

Akothee went on to say the year has been a tough one then went on to advise Kenyans to dedicate one or two days for worship and thanksgiving.

She wrote;

Read Also: Man Reportedly Commits Suicide After Catching His Wife With Another Man

WHERE SHOULD WE GATHER FOR WORSHIP AND PRAYERS. IT CAME INTO MY DREAM

Put your opinions aside and look at when lastly we dedicated the country to God, let’s all gather and give thanks and praise to God, for All that we have gone through the whole year!

My inbox is full of people wanting to commit suicide reasons best known to them, Oooh Lord where did we go wrong!

Yes its been tough though, this year has not been easy, the devil thinks he will win, and we say(NO, HE CAN NOT WIN THE BATTLE THAT DOESNT BELONG TO HIM FOR THE BATTLE HE IS FIGHTING IS NOT HIS. IN JESUS NAME BE BLESSED AND let’s MAKE IT HAPPEN